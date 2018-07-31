Northrop Grumman Delivers First Enhanced G/ATOR Radar To Marine Corps Ahead Of Schedule

Defense Daily | 07/31/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Northrop Grumman [NOC] delivered the first AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) with gallium nitride (GaN) antenna technology to the Marine Corps on July 18, nearly a month ahead of schedule, company officials said July 26.The advanced G/ATOR system…

