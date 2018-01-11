New Immigration Bill Appears To Balance Physical Barriers, Technology Deployments

Defense Daily | 01/11/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

An immigration bill introduced late Wednesday afternoon by four House Republicans includes attempts to balance deployments of physical barriers and technology for border security purposes, including technologies at and between ports of entry.The Securing America’s…

