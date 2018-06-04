The Marine Corps is thinking about how to best use its amphibious and auxiliary support ships as the Navy fleet grows, including by adding offensive weapons, leaders said at an event on Monday.Lt. Gen. Robert Walsh, head of the Marine Corps Combat Development Command,…
Marine Corps Considers Offensive Amphib Sea Capability, Using Auxiliaries More, And Extra Marine Capabilities On Surface Ships
The Marine Corps is thinking about how to best use its amphibious and auxiliary support ships as the Navy fleet grows, including by adding offensive weapons, leaders said at an event on Monday.Lt. Gen. Robert Walsh, head of the Marine Corps Combat Development Command,…