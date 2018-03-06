Lockheed Martin Conducts Successful PAC-3 Missile Interception Tests

Defense Daily | 03/06/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Lockheed Martin [LMT] recently conducted successful tactical ballistic missile interception tests for two of its PAC-3 Cost Reduction Initiative (CRI) interceptors, the company said Tuesday.The latest tests were the 10th and 11th successful intercepts in the last…

