Lawmakers Push Two-Carrier Procurement

Defense Daily | 12/21/2017 | Rich Abott

Over 100 members of Congress, led by the leadership of the House Armed Service Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces, pushed Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Wednesday to request a dual aircraft carrier procurement for the next two aircraft carriers.In…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *