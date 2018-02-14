Latvian Ministry Of Defence Purchases New Spike Missiles For $134.3 Million

Defense Daily | 02/14/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The Latvian Ministry of Defence (MoD) purchased a new delivery of Spike anti-tank missiles on Feb. 12 for $134.3 million. EuroSpike GmbH will produce a variety of the fourth and fifth generation electro-optical Spike missile systems for the Latvia MoD, designed…

