Moscow-based software company Kaspersky Lab filed an appeal in federal court Dec. 18 challenging the Department of Homeland Security’s directive for federal agencies to remove its products from their networks.Kaspersky’s lawsuit asserts a lack of due process…
Kaspersky Files Appeal To DHS Ban In Federal Court
Moscow-based software company Kaspersky Lab filed an appeal in federal court Dec. 18 challenging the Department of Homeland Security’s directive for federal agencies to remove its products from their networks.Kaspersky’s lawsuit asserts a lack of due process…