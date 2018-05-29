This article was updated with a statement from Inchcape.Inchcape Shipping Services Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries agreed to pay $20 million to resolve allegations they knowingly overbilled the U.S. Navy in ship husbanding services from 2005 to 2014.A Justice…
Inchcape To Pay $20 Million For Overbilling Navy
This article was updated with a statement from Inchcape.Inchcape Shipping Services Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries agreed to pay $20 million to resolve allegations they knowingly overbilled the U.S. Navy in ship husbanding services from 2005 to 2014.A Justice…