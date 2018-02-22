Huntington Ingalls Industries’ [HII] Newport News Shipbuilding has completed building 70 percent of the future John F. Kennedy (CVN-79) aircraft carrier, the company said. The company specified it has built this amount “of the structures necessary to complete”…
HII: 70 Percent of CVN-79 Structural Work Finished
