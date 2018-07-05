General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) is planning to use a new tank structure to maximize fuel capacity on its offering for the Navy’s MQ-25 unmanned aerial tanker after successful production readiness testing in April, officials said on Thursday.The…
General Atomics Using New Tank To Maximize Fuel Capacity On MQ-25 Offering
