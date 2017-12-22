GAO Report: New Columbia-Class Technology Risks May Postpone Deployment Of Lead Submarine

Defense Daily | 12/22/2017 | Rich Abott

A new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report to Congress found that several technologies for the Columbia-class submarine program need more development and testing to prevent cost and schedule delays that could delay deployment of the lead submarine beyond…

