A new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report to Congress found that several technologies for the Columbia-class submarine program need more development and testing to prevent cost and schedule delays that could delay deployment of the lead submarine beyond…
GAO Report: New Columbia-Class Technology Risks May Postpone Deployment Of Lead Submarine
