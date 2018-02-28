DoD Nears Hiring Outside Firm To Study Possible Space Department

Defense Daily | 02/28/2018 | Marc Selinger

The Pentagon is close to picking an outside firm to write a roadmap for the possible creation of a military space department, a key lawmaker said Feb. 28.The fiscal year 2018 defense authorization act, which Congress passed late last year, calls for the deputy…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *