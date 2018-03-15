Boeing [BA] on Thursday said its HorizonX Ventures arm is part of a $15 million financing round for Fortem Technologies, a developer and manufacture of radar systems that enable unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to safely fly beyond visual limits. Fortem Technologies'…
Boeing’s Tech Venture Unit Invests In Detect And Avoid Radar Company
