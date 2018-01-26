The Navy awarded Britain’s BAE Systems, Huntington Ingalls Inc.’s Continental Maritime [HII], and General Dynamics National Steels and Shipbuilding Co. (NASSCO) [GD] a combined $238 million modification for maintenance of destroyers and cruisers at San…
BAE, HII, and GD Win $238 Million Contract For Maintenance Of Surface Combatants
The Navy awarded Britain’s BAE Systems, Huntington Ingalls Inc.’s Continental Maritime [HII], and General Dynamics National Steels and Shipbuilding Co. (NASSCO) [GD] a combined $238 million modification for maintenance of destroyers and cruisers at San…