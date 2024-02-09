Airmen load weather equipment into Xwing's autonomous Cessna 208B Grand Caravan during AGILE FLAG 24-1 at McClellan Airfield in Sacramento, California, Jan. 27, 2024. The cargo was delivered to March Air Reserve Base, California, and was the second autonomous logistics mission during an Air Force exercise. Xwing's autonomous flight technology allows its aircraft to taxi, takeoff, fly to a destination, avoid airborne and ground threats, and land, without any human input. AFWERX has awarded Xwing two Small Business Innovation Research contracts, a Phase Two in March 2023 and a Phase Three in December 2023 to demonstrate the capability in an operationally relevant environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)
By Cal Biesecker |
@calvinb21
7 hours ago |
02/09/2024

Xwing, a company developing technology for autonomous flight operations, last Friday said it recently flew unmanned dispersed cargo missions in unrestricted airspace for the Air Force as part of the service’s recent AGILE FLAG 24-1 exercise.

Xwing received…

