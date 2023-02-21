An F-35A Lighting II and Multi-Utilization Secure Tactical And Network Ground Station (MUSTANGS) are pictured on the flight line at Nellis AFB, Nev., last Nov. 16. Part of the Crowd-Sourced Flight Data (CSFD) program, MUSTANGS is a mobile vehicle that can download, process, and offload data from Quick Reaction Instrumentation Package (QRIP) equipped aircraft without the need for fixed operational test infrastructure, the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force is nearing an initial postulation of the numbers/ratios of Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) to accompany the service’s future force presentation construct for the sixth-generation manned Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) platform…