An F-16 assigned to the 162nd Wing, Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Ariz., soars over the skies during a training mission. Morris ANG Base is home to the Air National Guard's premier F-16 fighter pilot training unit, the 162nd Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton E. Stramler)
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
11 hours ago |
08/24/2023

The U.S. will begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets within weeks, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, told reporters the department anticipates “several pilots and dozens of maintainers”…

