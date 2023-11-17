Also In This Issue:

The U.S. State Department has approved a sale of up to 400 RTX [RTX] Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM) to Japan for nearly $2.4 billion.

The sale would include 200 RGM-109E Block IVs, 200 Block Vs, and 14 weapon control systems, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Nov. 17.

RTX makes the Tomahawks at its Tucson, Ariz., plant.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region,” DSCA said. “The proposed sale will improve Japan’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a long range, conventional surface-to-surface missile with significant standoff range that can neutralize growing threats.”

While the United Kingdom has had Tomahawks for its attack submarines since the 1990s, U.S. Indo-Pacific allies have received permission this year to get the 1,000 mile-range missiles.

In February, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told legislators of his intent to buy the 400 TLAMs for destroyers with Lockheed Martin‘s [LMT] Aegis combat system.

In March, the U.S. State Department approved an $895 million sale of 220 Tomahawks to Australia.