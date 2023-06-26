Pictured is the U.S. Space Command Joint Operations Center, what the command calls the commander’s strategic-level command and control node. The center receives constant inputs from functional and service component operations centers, national government agencies, space partners, and additional world-wide data sources to assess the space domain, detect significant events, provide a unified operational picture and supervise execution of USSPACECOM’s authorities, operations and capabilities., the command said (U.S. Space Command Photo)
A significant step up in space domain awareness to counter China is a key focus for U.S. Space Command in the next several years.
“One area that I think we have to make some rapid gains in is, we have probably have the least amount of awareness of any…