Deputy Prime Minister of Australia and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III participate in a joint press conference at the conclusion of the 34th Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Aug. 6, 2024. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
By Matthew Beinart |
2 hours ago |
08/07/2024

The U.S. is set to expand its munitions co-production effort with Australia, with officials confirming plans to establish a joint program office in early 2025 to work toward building the new Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) in the country.

Along with PrSM, U.S.…

