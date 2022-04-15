USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), USS Lake Champlain (CG-57), HMAS Sirius (O 266), JS Kaga (DDH 184), INS Ranvijay (D55), USS Stockdale (DDG-106) and JS Murasame (DD 101) transit the Bay of Bengal as part of MALABAR 2021 on Oct. 12, 2021. (Photo: U.S. Navy by MC2 Russell Lindsey)
By Rich Abott |
15 minutes ago |
04/15/2022
highlights international Navy

This week the U.S. and India said they are starting to consider expanding defense cooperation by potentially using Indian shipyards to repair and maintain U.S. Military Sealift Command ships.

The announcement came after Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and…

