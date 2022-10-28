The U.S. Air Force is replacing tail pipes on the Northrop Grumman [NOC] B-2 Spirit stealth bomber as a follow-on effort to stopgap work begun a decade ago.

Each of the 20 B-2s stationed at Whiteman AFB, Mo., has four General Electric [GE] F118-GE-100 turbofan engines. The Air Force fielded the first B-2 in 1993.

Air Force Materiel Command’s (AFMC) 424th Supply Chain Management Squadron at Tinker AFB, Okla., began to buy liners and other parts to protect the tail pipe parts about a decade ago and is now looking to replace mid-duct and aft covers for the tailpipes. AFMC also plans for repair of the forward ducts and the B-2’s exhaust gas mixer.

Citing the open solicitation, Northrop Grumman deferred questions on the tail pipes to the Air Force.

“In an effort to do a Full Fleet Replacement, the 424 Supply Chain has sought a Phase III approach to reduce impact to working capital funds,” AFMC said on Oct. 28. “We are currently procuring 50 EA [each] LH [left-hand] & 50 EA RH [right-hand] full assemblies. We already have Phase I on contract that was for 13 EA LH & 13 EA RH that includes a first article. Phase II is in audit with [the] DCAA [Defense Contract Audit Agency] for 15 EA LH & 15 EA RH, Phase III is on its way to DLA [Defense Logistics Agency] contracting for the remainder–23 EA LH & 23 EA RH. Any sub-assemblies purchased from 2011 forward were the ‘get-through’ plan to keep tail pipes on wing until the full assemblies could be bought and delivered.”

The heat-resistant, superalloy Inconel and the high strength-to-weight ratio titanium metal make up the tail pipe duct assemblies.

To help shield the aircraft from detection by surface to air missiles, the B-2’s exhaust nozzles are mounted on top of the aircraft, and cooling vents reduce the plane’s exhaust gas temperature.

The B-2 first saw combat during Operation Allied Force against Serbia in 1999 and has also seen action in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya, where it destroyed ISIS camps in 2017.

Northrop Grumman and the Air Force plan to unveil the B-2’s successor–the company’s B-21 Raider–in Palmdale, Calif., on Dec. 2 (Defense Daily, Oct. 20). The B-21 is to have its first flight next year.

The Air Force and Northrop Grumman have said that six of the bombers are under construction in Palmdale, and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said in July after visiting the plant that he was “pleased to report the B-21 is on time and on budget” (Defense Daily, July 22).

Ellsworth AFB, S.D., is to be the first base to receive the B-21 in 2024-25.

The Air Force fiscal 2023 budget request contains the first procurement funding for the B-21–nearly $1.8 billion for the low-rate initial production (LRIP) phase.

Northrop Grumman’s bid for the B-21 included a specific quantity of LRIP aircraft at a fixed-price, Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden has said, noting that while she can’t disclose the number of aircraft, “it’s a small portion of the overall program of record” (Defense Daily, Apr. 28).