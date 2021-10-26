A hypersonic sled travels 5,300-feet per second on a 10-mile monorail and is recovered as part of the Hypersonic Sled Recovery effort at the Arnold Engineering Development Complex High Speed Test Track at Holloman AFB, N.M. Since July 2021, two tests have been conducted as part of a capability development effort to prepare for the increased need for hypersonic test and evaluation in support of the National Defense Strategy (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
11 hours ago |
10/26/2021
highlights

The Air Force’s 846th Test Squadron at Holloman AFB, N.M., has conducted two recovery tests of hypersonic sleds traveling at about Mach 5, the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) said on Oct. 26.

In both tests, testers stopped the two sleds moving…

