Two Six Technologies this week said it has acquired Thresher Ventures, LLC, which provides security against data manipulation by foreign governments, in particular China, complementing the company’s existing cybersecurity capabilities.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Based in Northern Virginia, Two Six is a portfolio company of the investment firm The Carlyle Group.

Thresher’s key product is the Media Manipulation Monitor that its customers subscribe to, giving them a dashboard to know if key data sources have been manipulated, and to alert clients to manipulation of media stories, official statistics, and content about their brand and supply chain.

Thresher also provides expert support in the areas of analytics, data science, natural language processing and machine learning.

“Two Six Technologies is a perfect strategic partner for Thresher,” Becky Fair, co-founder and CEO of Thresher, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to join the Two Six team and leverage our combined platform to help our clients more quickly and effectively confront the growing threats of misinformation and media manipulation around the world.”

Thresher’s customers include U.S. federal agencies and global technology companies.

Two Six provides products for information security, mission planning, data collection and audience engagement. The company’s customers include U.S. Cyber Command, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the intelligence community, and the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security and State. Two Six has more than 500 employees.

The acquisition of Thresher follows a deal in early April for River Loop Security, which provided Two Six with expertise in hardware reverse engineering, wireless systems, embedded devices, and the Internet of Things. River Loop’s services include system design, penetration testing, custom solution development, and specialized cybersecurity research and development.