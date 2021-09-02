Mitch Waldman, long-time head of the Huntington Ingalls Industries [HII] Washington office, is retiring and will be replaced by his counterpart at Textron [TXT], Stewart Holmes, according to sources.

Waldman’s departure marks the latest in a string of executive changes at the shipbuilder. Long-time communications chief, Jerri Dickseski, retired on Sept. 1. Both had been in their roles since 2011. Dickseski is being replaced by Brooke Hart, who starts at the end of the month. The company last week also announced new business groups and leaders at its Technical Solutions segment, which now incorporates the former Alion Science and Technology that was recently acquired (Defense Daily, Aug. 25).

Holmes has been serving as the senior vice president for Washington Operations at Textron since 2017.