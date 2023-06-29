A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a GPS III-5 satellite into orbit launches from LC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. on June 17 last year. U.S. Space Force heralds the GPS III satellites as having signals three times more accurate than the current generation of satellites and eight times the jamming resistance (U.S. Space Force Photo)
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) authorization bill would give the U.S. Space Force new authority to charge commercial space companies for indirect costs related to launch activities on its bases, giving the service a new source of revenue to support…