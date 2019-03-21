GPS III Space Vehicle 02 “Magellan” arrives in Florida in preparation for its July launch from Cape Canaveral Air force Station. Named in honor of Ferdinand Magellan, the Portuguese explorer who led the first expedition to circumnavigate the Earth, was transported in a custom container from the Lockheed Martin factory facility in Waterton, Colorado to the Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville, Florida, by a C-17 Globemaster III originating from Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base, West Virginia. (US Air Force Photo: Lt. Daniel Eichman)
Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center (AFSMC) delivered the second Lockheed Martin [LMT]-made GPS III space vehicle March 19 to Cape Canaveral Air Station, Florida, ahead of an expected July launch, the center said March 20.
The satellite, dubbed “Magellan”…