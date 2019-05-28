Capt. Brian O'Shea, the officer in charge of the 1st Marine Division (Forward)'s Personal Security Detail, provides overwatch for his Marines and a team of geologists, Aug. 16, while on a patrol in support of Operation Centrum. O'Shea led a team of 16 Marines and one Navy Corpsman who provided security for 6 geologists as they searched for rare earth elements and industrial minerals. (Photo: Marine Corps)
The Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) markup of the fiscal year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes more funds for the Defense Department to develop the ability to produce rare earth elements, in order to take back global market share…