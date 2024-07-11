RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon business unit won another $1.2 billion contract to provide Germany with more Patriot air and missile defense systems, the company announced Thursday.

The company said this will augment Germany’s current air defense infrastructure by adding more Patriot major end items. This includes the most current Patriot Configuration 3+ radars, launchers, command and control stations, associated spares, and support.

Germany’s parliament approved the procurement last week and RTX received the contract on July 10, a company spokesperson told Defense Daily.

This award follows a previous March order also for $1.2 billion of Patriot material.

The spokesperson also said both the March and July contracts each cover four fire units. This includes radars, launchers, Engagement Control Stations, dismounted Information Coordination Centrals (ICCs), power supplies, transporters, communications, associated spares and support.

“Patriot remains the tried-and-true stalwart of air and missile defense, relied upon by our global customers to deter aggression and defend their interests,” Tom Laliberty, president of land and air defense systems at Raytheon, said in a statement.

“With each additional Patriot system, Germany is enhancing its own air defenses and strengthening NATO’s defense posture,” he added.

RTX said delivery of the initial hardware under this contract is scheduled to begin in 2025.

In January, the NATO Support and Procurement Agency also awarded a $5.6 billion contract to an RTX-MBDA joint venture for up to 1,000 Patriot GEM-T missiles as part of the European Sky Shield Initiative. That initiative seeks to expand Patriot missile production in Europe, with Germany explicitly listed as one of the partners to receive those missiles as well. (Defense Daily, Jan. 3).