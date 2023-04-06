An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 389th Fighter Squadron at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho takes off last Sept. 29. The Air Force's fiscal 2024 budget requests an increase of 13,106 flying hours for the F-15Es. The F-35A comes in second place in the requested flying hours increase for Combat Air Forces aircraft. The Air Force asks for an increase of 13,064 flying hours for the F-35A (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Gross Issue Effectiveness (GIE)–the delivery of on-time spare parts–is to be a key feature of a Performance-Based Logistics contract that the F-35 program may initiate this year for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] fighter. GIE may result in significant savings,…