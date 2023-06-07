U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. at a briefing by 325th Fighter Wing leaders during his visit to Tyndall AFB, Fla. on May 19. The Air Force said that Brown highlighted the strategic importance of Tyndall AFB’s transition from an F-22 Raptor training mission to a combat-coded F-35A Lightning II mission (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
1 day ago |
06/07/2023
highlights

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown suggested on June 7 that the Air Force’s fiscal 2024 request for multi-year procurements (MYPs) for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) and Long Range Anti-Ship…

