220708-N-GC965-0026 SAN DIEGO (July 8, 2022) Rear Adm. Douglas Small, Commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) gave a speech during the Program Overmatch change of command ceremony. Project Overmatch, a high priority Department of the Navy initiative aimed at connecting platforms, weapons, and sensors together in a robust Naval Operational Architecture that integrates with Joint All-Domain Command and Control for enhanced Distributed Maritime Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)
SAN DIEGO– The head of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) admitted Project Overmatch capabilities have expanded to more Carrier Strike Groups (CSG) and are making connections to some allies.
“So we did a lot of testing on fielding of systems…
' + '\u003E'); //hack to prevent something from inject p-tags here...