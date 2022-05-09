Alexander Karp, co-founder and chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies Inc., speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Aug. 22, 2019. Palantir Technologies agreed to extend a contract to provide U.S. immigration authorities with data-mining software and dismissed concerns from activists who say the technology enables unethical policies, including the separation of migrant families. (Getty Images Photo)
By Cal Biesecker |
1 day ago |
05/09/2022
highlights

The fast-growing software and data analytics firm Palantir Technologies [PLTR] expects its sales to grow at least 30 percent annually through 2025 driven by continued increases in government and commercial business.

Palantir reported a $101.4 million, 5 cents…

