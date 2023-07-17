Norway has placed an order for 1,000 of Teledyne FLIR’s [TDY] Black Hornet 3 nano drones, which the country will transfer to Ukraine in support of its fight against Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Teledyne FLIR announced the deal on Monday, which it said also includes spare parts, maintenance and training for Ukrainian operators on the reconnaissance drones.

“We are honored and proud to support Norway’s efforts to assist forces in Ukraine,” JihFen Lei, executive vice president and general manager of Teledyne FLIR Defense, said in a statement. “The Black Hornet has proven to be game-changing technology that can help soldiers perform missions more safely and effectively.”

The new deal follows Norway’s initial donation of 300 Black Hornet drones to Ukraine last August through the U.K.-led International Fund for Ukraine program, according to Teledyne FLIR.

“Black Hornet drones are currently being used by Ukrainian forces through donations made last summer by the Norwegian and British governments,” the company said in a statement. “They have performed successfully in numerous operations under the harshest of environments.”

Teledyne FLIR noted the Black Hornet 3 is built in Norway and that the “pocket-sized” system delivers live visible and thermal video, weighs less than 0.1 pounds and is designed for operations in GPS-denied environments.

The company has provided its Black Hornet 3s to the U.S. Army since late 2018, with the service having placed $115 million in orders for the nano drones to date.