The Air Force's B-52H Stratofortress strategic bomber
By Vivienne Machi |
16 hours ago |
02/26/2019

Northrop Grumman [NOC] announced Feb. 26 that it is offering its advanced AN/APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar (SABR) for the Air Force’s B-52H Stratofortress radar replacement program.
The service is planning to upgrade the aging Northrop Grumman-made APQ-166…