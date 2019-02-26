Northrop Grumman [NOC] announced Feb. 26 that it is offering its advanced AN/APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar (SABR) for the Air Force’s B-52H Stratofortress radar replacement program.
The service is planning to upgrade the aging Northrop Grumman-made APQ-166…
Northrop Grumman to Offer SABR Radar for B-52 Modernization Program
Northrop Grumman [NOC] announced Feb. 26 that it is offering its advanced AN/APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar (SABR) for the Air Force’s B-52H Stratofortress radar replacement program.