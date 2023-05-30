The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) last Friday selected five small companies to compete for enterprise management support work under a potential $947 million contract.

Credence Dynamo Solutions, Compass Inc., Exacta Solutions, Innovate Now, and Logic Gate will compete for eight task orders under the five-year, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity CLOVER contract that covers NGA’s total life-cycle management, strategic financial management and strategic business management. Credence Dynamo Solutions is a joint venture between Dynamo Technologies and Credence Management Solutions.

The CLOVER contract succeeds NGA’s EMERALD contract. The agency said in a January 2021 statement of work for CLOVER that the “support services approach is moving away from the old ‘stove-piped’ frameworks towards mission support with a functionally-organized, capability-based framework, incorporating objective and performance-based acquisition strategies into the CLOVER approach.”

The EMERALD program had over 600 contractors supporting 36 task orders.