Maxar Technologies [MAXR] on Tuesday said it has received a $44 million contract option from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to continue providing satellite imagery to the government and other partners under the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program.

The award, which was made on Sept. 1, covers the third and final option for the G-EGD contract, which has a total value of up to $176 million.

The G-EGD system was introduced in 2011 and is NGA’s primary delivery mechanism of unclassified satellite imagery to federal government and international partners. In addition to Maxar, the G-EGD system also provides satellite imagery from BlackSky Technology [BKSY] and Planet Labs [PL].

“G-EGD has been instrumental in enabling NGA to provide unclassified access to satellite imagery for a wide range of U.S. government users and partners throughout the war in Ukraine,” Dan Jablonsky, Maxar president and CEO, said in a statement.

Under the second option, which was awarded in 2021 for $44 million, Maxar has developed solutions to ingest synthetic aperture radar satellite data from Capella Space and ICEYE, to include data visualization and complete product discovery and delivery methods for the G-EGD system. With the latest option award, Maxar will continue to develop ingest solutions for data from SAR satellite providers Umbra and Terran Orbital’s [LLAP] company PredaSAR.