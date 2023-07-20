The fiscal year 2024 defense policy and spending bills before Congress would provide U.S. Cyber Command with the acquisition, budget, and policy authorities it needs to help solve readiness and training challenges, President Biden’s nominee to lead the command…
Contract Award: East Coast Repair & Fabrication LLC Newport News Virginia (N4215823D0001); and Lyon Shipyard Inc. Norfolk Virginia (N4215822D0002) are each awarded a firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of services required to perform a broad range of repairs and alterations preservation troubleshooting maintenance installation and removal of hull mechanical (and electrical (HM&E) equipment and systems aboard Navy vessels. These contracts are additions to the HM&E program resulting in five contractors. The maximum programmatic ceiling for the HM&E program, if all options are exercised) – $70,000,000.
