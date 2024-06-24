U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (right), chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services, inspects the Submarine Launched Unmanned Aerial System (SLUAS) developed by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, alongside Greg Walsh, technical project manager for the SLUAS program, during Defense Innovation Days held in Newport, Rhode Island on Aug. 28, 2023. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
The Navy issued a sources sought notice last week to find potential vendors to build and support more Submarine Launch Unmanned Aerial System (SLUAS) All-Up-Rounds (AUR).
The SLUAS UAR program, posted in a June 21 notice, includes an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle…