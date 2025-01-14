The Navy and Biden administration on Monday announced the names of the next two aircraft carriers, the third Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) and three Virginia-class attack submarines.

President Joe Biden on Monday specifically announced the next two Ford-class aircraft carriers will be named after former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush after personally informing their namesakes.

“When I personally delivered the news to Bill and George, they were deeply humbled. Each knows firsthand the weight of the responsibilities that come with being Commander-in-Chief. And both know well our duty to support the families and loved ones who wait and worry for the safe return of their servicemember,” Biden said in a White House statement.

The future USS William J. Clinton (CVN-82) and George W. Bush (CVN-83) are not under construction and carrier shipbuilder HI [HII] does not yet have a contract for its Newport News Shipbuilding yard.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro noted there is no requirement to only name a ship under contract and confirmed Biden personally decided to move forward with naming the carriers after the former presidents.

He also noted current Navy aircraft carriers are conventionally named after residents, so this is in line with tradition.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin separately said that these future carriers “will serve as lasting tributes to each leader’s legacy in service of the United States. Like their namesakes, these two future carriers, and the crews who sail them, will work to safeguard our national security, remind us of our history, and inspire others to serve our great republic.”

Separately, Del Toro also announced the third Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine will be named the future USS Groton (SSBN-828), after the location of where submarine shipbuilder General Dynamics Electric Boat (EB) [GD] builds and assembles submarines in Groton, Conn.

Production of U.S. submarines is split between Electric Boat and HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding [HII], with EB as the prime contractor. HII builds the bow and stern sections while EB builds the mid-section and reactor of each boat. The two companies take turns with final assembly of the Virginia-class attack submarines while EB performs final assembly of the SSBNs in Groton.

Del Toro also named three more planned Virginia-class attack submarines: the future USS Potomac (SSN-814), Norfolk (SSN-815), and Brooklyn (SSN-816).

The secretary previously named other upcoming SSNs the future USS Long Island (SSN-809), San Francisco (SSN-810), Miami (SSN-811), USS Baltimore (SSN 812), and USS Atlanta (SSN 813).