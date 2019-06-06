Sailors man the rails as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG-75) arrives in Naval Station Rota, Spain, March 8, 2019. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is returning to Rota following its eighth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
The Navy announced Tuesday it plans to rotate out the four destroyers currently based in Spain with newer ships and add a helicopter squadron.
Four Arleigh Burke-class destroyers have served as Forward Deployed Naval Force-Europe (FDNF-E) ships in Rota, Spain…