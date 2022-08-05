The Navy awarded six companies modifications to continue studies of a Large Unmanned Surface Vessels (LUSV) worth over $61 million.

In 2020, the Navy first awarded HII [HII], Lockheed Martin [LMT], Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Bollinger Shipyards Lockport LLCS, Austal USA, Gibbs & Cox Inc. firm-fixed price contracts with individual awards worth about $7 million each for initial work on LUSV studies. Those awards included options for engineering support that, if exercised, would raise the total combined value to $59 million (Defense Daily, Sept. 4, 2020).

These latest modifications award HII $13 million with options that would raise it to $15 million; Lockheed Martin won $11 million with options that would raise it to $15 million; Fincantieri Marinette won $10 million with no options; Bollinger won $9.4 million with options to increase to $14 million; Austal won $9 million with options up to $13 million; and Gibbs & Cox won $9 million with options up to $15 million.

If all the options are exercised, work will continue through September 2024.

The work is set to occur at each company’s facilities in Pascagoula, Miss.; Moorestown, N.J.; Marinette, Wis.; Lockport, La.; Mobile, Ala.; and Arlington, Va., respectfully.

The Navy obligated about $150,000 in fiscal year 2022 research and development funds at the time of award, which will not expire at the end of this fiscal year.