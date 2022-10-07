A team of engineers from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division from the Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) Team perform testing and evaluation of the software upgrades to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) in August 2022. The team is responsible for developing and testing the Navy - Electronic Chart Display and Information System (Navy ECDIS) software upgrades. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Shawn Anderson/Released)
The Navy approved Northrop Grumman’s [NOC] new Electronic Chart Display and Information System (Navy ECDIS) for deployment to the fleet, the company said on Oct. 5.
Approval came when the service’s Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR) issued…