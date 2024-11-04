Personnel from the 26th Space Aggressor Squadron (SAS) configure satellite jamming equipment at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo. on Jan. 6th, as part of the 26th SAS' mission "to understand, teach, and replicate enemy threats to space-based and space-enabled systems during test and training exercises" (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
18 hours ago |
11/04/2024

The Global Positioning System (GPS) program, established in 1973, needs to launch four Lockheed Martin [LMT] GPS III satellites with the L5 signal in short order to help counter adversary jamming and spoofing of GPS signals, positioning, navigation, and timing…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.