Personnel from the 26th Space Aggressor Squadron (SAS) configure satellite jamming equipment at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo. on Jan. 6th, as part of the 26th SAS' mission "to understand, teach, and replicate enemy threats to space-based and space-enabled systems during test and training exercises" (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The Global Positioning System (GPS) program, established in 1973, needs to launch four Lockheed Martin [LMT] GPS III satellites with the L5 signal in short order to help counter adversary jamming and spoofing of GPS signals, positioning, navigation, and timing…