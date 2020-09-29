Allan Bracker (right), a U.S. Naval Research Laboratory research chemist, discusses quantum information research with Office of Naval Research Executive Director E. Anne Sandel, NRL Commanding Officer Capt. Ricardo Vigil, and Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin Selby on Sept. 14, 2020, inside NRL’s Epicenter Facility in Washington, D.C. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Jonathan Steffen)
The Navy on Monday revealed it designated the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) as the Navy’s Quantum Information Research Center, allowing it to engage with organizations to enhance research on quantum information sciences and technology.
