Allan Bracker (right), a U.S. Naval Research Laboratory research chemist, discusses quantum information research with Office of Naval Research Executive Director E. Anne Sandel, NRL Commanding Officer Capt. Ricardo Vigil, and Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin Selby on Sept. 14, 2020, inside NRL’s Epicenter Facility in Washington, D.C. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Jonathan Steffen)
By Rich Abott |
22 hours ago |
09/29/2020
Navy

The Navy on Monday revealed it designated the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) as the Navy’s Quantum Information Research Center, allowing it to engage with organizations to enhance research on quantum information sciences and technology.

The fiscal year…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.