Sailors pose for a photo on the weather decks of the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Pioneer (MCM 9) and her sister ship USS Patriot (MCM 7) while underway in May 2019. Both ships are part of Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7 and were operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations at the time. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
By the end of the year the Navy will deliver a mine warfare (MIW) plan to Congress that will double as congressionally-mandated certification the service is ready to replace its legacy capabilities, a Navy official said Tuesday.
In previous defense authorization…