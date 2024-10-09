From left, Eric Staff, an Air Force Engineering and Technical Service airframe equipment specialist, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jamie Blake, a 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, and Staff Sgt. Erin Davernheim, a 232nd Combat Training Squadron avionics craftsman, conduct an F-35A Lighting II engine run at Nellis AFB, Nev. on Sept. 20th (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Bridget Lauderdale, the head of the F-35 program for Lockheed Martin [LMT] and a 38-year employee of the company, is to retire by Dec. 1, and deputy F-35 general manager (GM) Chauncey McIntosh is to replace her, Lockheed Martin said on Wednesday.
Greg Ulmer,…