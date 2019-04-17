Aviation Technician 3rd Class Tyler Dean, assigned to the "Argonauts" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, signals to the pilot, Cmdr. Daniel Kitts, after a successful flyover during the change of command ceremony. VFA-147 is the first Navy F-35C carrier variant (CV) operational squadron (Photo: U.S. Navy)
Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Wednesday announced it has moved more F-35 suppliers to longer term contracts and agreements to reduce sustainment cost and enhance supply availability.
The company was able to move several contracts with BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman…