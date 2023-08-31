CAMP PENDLETON, Calif (June 15, 2023) --Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered the final Phase 1 Initial Prototype 5G testbed variant for the Open Systems Interoperable and Reconfigurable Infrastructure Solution (OSIRIS) to the U.S. Marine Corps at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, and will begin mobile network experimentation. OSIRIS is a 5Gcommunications network infrastructure testbed for expeditionary operations experimentation for the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering’s (OUSD R&E) FutureG & 5G Office and the Marine Corps that was awarded to Lockheed Martin in 2021. (Photo Credit: Lockheed Martin)
By Cal Biesecker |
@calvinb21
1 hour ago |
08/31/2023
highlights

Lockheed Martin [LMT] has delivered the initial prototype of a 5G testbed to the Marine Corps at Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., for mobile network experimentation, the company said on Thursday.

Delivery of the testbed follows a $19.3 million contract Lockheed…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.