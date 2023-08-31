CAMP PENDLETON, Calif (June 15, 2023) --Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered the final Phase 1 Initial Prototype 5G testbed variant for the Open Systems Interoperable and Reconfigurable Infrastructure Solution (OSIRIS) to the U.S. Marine Corps at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, and will begin mobile network experimentation. OSIRIS is a 5Gcommunications network infrastructure testbed for expeditionary operations experimentation for the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering’s (OUSD R&E) FutureG & 5G Office and the Marine Corps that was awarded to Lockheed Martin in 2021. (Photo Credit: Lockheed Martin)
Lockheed Martin [LMT] has delivered the initial prototype of a 5G testbed to the Marine Corps at Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., for mobile network experimentation, the company said on Thursday.
Delivery of the testbed follows a $19.3 million contract Lockheed…