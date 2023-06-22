On April 12, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki toured Lockheed Martin’s Marietta, Ga. assembly line, which is supplying the first components for Poland’s F-35As. During the visit, the prime minister signed the bulkhead of Poland’s first F-35A Lightning II, Lockheed Martin said (Lockheed Martin Photo)
Lockheed Martin [LMT] is suggesting that its F-35 fighter will need an Advanced Engine Transition Program powerplant or something akin to it for Block 5 and above of the F-35.
“AETP technologies deliver more power and greater cooling capability, which is…